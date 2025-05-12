74 of the world’s 100 most polluted cities are in India. Can the country clear its bad air?

NEW DELHI: At the age of four months, Anvi landed in intensive care. Her parents had rushed her to hospital on the advice of a clinic doctor who noticed her chest pain upon examination.

She was not the only infant in the ward, which was filled with the coughs and cries of other children, including older ones, struggling to breathe.

The culprit? The thick smog choking India’s capital territory.

“Delhi’s pollution is very bad. We’re older, and it isn’t affecting us as much,” said Anvi’s father, Amrit. “But my daughter is four months old. Her immune system is very weak. It’s very difficult for her.”

Delhi now has the dubious honour of being the world’s most polluted capital or capital territory for six consecutive years, according to the annual World Air Quality Report by Swiss air quality monitoring firm IQAir.