Inside a divided America amid raids and protests — why Walk The Line: ICE Nation is a must-see

MINNEAPOLIS: A day after a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot dead Renee Good, a 37-year-old American, two teenagers drove six hours to the city where she was killed.

Ben Luhmann, 17, and Sam Luhmann, 16, had been observing immigration raids in their home town of Chicago, just as Good had been doing in Minneapolis. And now they wanted to film ICE arrests in her city.

It was a city swept up in an ICE surge, and the brothers wasted no time in following federal agents. Their videos show them being warned about getting arrested — and them riposting that they were not impeding but publicly observing.

They were also shot at with tear gas canisters and pepper pellets in a crowd of protestors.

“My heart always races when we’re interacting with ICE,” said Ben. “They’re kind of crazy guys with guns. But we have to fight against it.”