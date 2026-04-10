Meet Me There: CNA’s social experiment puts 8 Singaporean relationships to the test

SINGAPORE: Could you find a loved one if all he or she left you was a note saying, “Meet me there”?

Eight Singaporean pairs, from close friends to family members to long-time collaborators, recently had to do just that.

Among them: pioneering YouTubers Munah Bagharib and Hirzi Zulkiflie; architects Khoo Peng Beng and Belinda Huang, the husband-and-wife team behind the Pinnacle@Duxton; musicians Jack Ho and Rai Kannu; and Broadway Beng’s Selena Tan and Sebastian Tan.

Guided only by shared memories, one half of each pair had to locate the other, who was waiting for them somewhere in Singapore.

Those are now memories shared with the rest of the country in Meet Me There, a series based on a Nippon TV format. “Through their points of view, we see different facets of Singapore,” said series producer Liu Ziqing.