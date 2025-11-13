Model-actress Sheila Sim on her crash diet, childhood pain and finding love, on The Assembly

SINGAPORE: One green apple a day — that was all Sheila Sim once ate for two weeks until she fainted.

She was 16 then and had signed up as a model when her agent told her to “go on a diet” as she was “too fat”.

“I lost a lot of weight, but I looked terrible,” recalled Sim, now 41. “I had no strength. I just couldn’t perform what I needed to do. … That was the end of my diet.

“I was clearly not fat, but it was just the cruelty of the modelling industry.”

Subscribe to the best of CNA Insider CNA's best current affairs documentaries with a deeper look at issues affecting Asia, sent to your inbox weekly. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The top Singaporean model, actress and life coach was speaking on The Assembly’s season finale as she opened up to its neurodivergent team about her body image struggles, childhood pains and her path to love and self-acceptance.