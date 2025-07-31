Monkey intruders in Singapore: Here’s how to stay one step ahead of them

SINGAPORE: In Almond Estate, in the west of Singapore, wild thieves have stolen virtually everything under the sun, from medicine to cosmetics to vehicle parts.

Residents Pankaj Kumar and Alka Verma had the wing mirrors on their car stolen twice. That cost them between S$200 and S$300. It also happened to their neighbours and even a visitor.

“One day, a guest’s car was just here, and … by the time I rushed to the car, both mirrors were gone,” recounted Verma.

The married couple now hand out mirror covers to their guests who park in the estate, which is made up of mainly landed homes.

Their household was one of five that reached out to the programme Talking Point after repeated monkey intrusions. “You’re looking at the monkeys, and they’re on the top of the trees, laughing at you with the mirrors,” said Kumar.

“It’s not only the case with us. Most of our neighbours have faced issues of monkeys taking away vitamins or cosmetics.”