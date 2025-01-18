Some tech repair shops are looking at data on your devices, even cloning them

SINGAPORE: Almost everyone with a mobile phone or laptop may have had to take their device in for repair at least once. But how many have given any thought to all their data stored on it?

When the programme Talking Point sent 40 devices to different shops for repairs, it found that 12 of them — three phones and nine laptops — had been snooped on in the process.

A screen recording programme caught repair technicians searching through photo albums and the My Files application and attempting to access personal accounts like Snapchat, OnlyFans and Gmail.

One laptop revealed a particularly egregious breach: Photos and documents, including payslips and password information, were copied onto an external USB drive.

Some repairmen tried to cover their tracks; on four devices, the browser history and activity logs were deleted. One repairman even viewed a device’s photos using Microsoft Paint 3D, exploiting the app’s lack of a recently viewed file history.