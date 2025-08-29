Producers of Separation: Declassified reveal what it took to retell Singapore’s split with Malaysia

SINGAPORE: When Singapore separated from Malaysia, there was a particular country that was happy with the turn of events: Indonesia.

So happy that one Indonesian diplomat “found it hard to conceal his glee” when he met the British ambassador in Jakarta on Aug 9, 1965.

“(He explained that) Indonesia had always said that Malaysia was not a viable entity, and this was now proved,” the ambassador wrote back to London. “Indonesia could say to the United Nations, ‘I told you so.’”

The telegram was part of a “trove of information and secrets” that surprised a CNA team when they first laid eyes on declassified documents — once locked away in Britain’s National Archives — on the historic split.