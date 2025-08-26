From drunk signings to hidden nukes, 5 secrets about Singapore’s separation from Malaysia

SINGAPORE: When it was barely a week into independence, Singapore unknowingly stood in the line of fire already.

Declassified Australian diplomatic cables from 1965 reveal that Malaysian leaders had warned Commonwealth allies of a potential “military occupation of Singapore” — if the island should allow an Indonesian consulate or engage in any “funny business” with Beijing or Jakarta.

“I was quite surprised when I first saw this document,” says Abdul Rahman Yaacob, a research fellow in the Lowy Institute’s Southeast Asia programme.

“The fact that Malaysia indicated that it was willing to take military action … (is) a ‘wow’ in the history of Singapore.”

Subscribe to the best of CNA Insider CNA's best current affairs documentaries with a deeper look at issues affecting Asia, sent to your inbox weekly. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The new nation would have had almost no means of defending itself. It had just two infantry battalions, mostly made up of Malaysians, he cites.