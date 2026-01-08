He writes to prison inmates every day, even after being told he has less than a year to live

SINGAPORE: Every morning, Roger Tan opens his laptop, brews a cup of tea and begins sending out emails. But these messages are not for colleagues, friends or family, let alone people he has met. They are for prison inmates.

“I’m writing to about 25 inmates right now,” he shares. “It could take an hour to even three hours each time.”

For those who are cut off from the outside world, there is no shortage of things to write about.

The former bank risk manager fills his letters with snippets about everyday life, from how to use banking app PayNow — introduced in 2017 — to reviews of films inmates only get to watch about two years after they were first screened.

Subscribe to the best of CNA Insider CNA's best current affairs documentaries with a deeper look at issues affecting Asia, sent to your inbox weekly. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“(The letters) could be educational, … informational (or) just for entertainment,” the 49-year-old says. “(I’m writing) to help them stay in touch with society, so that they don’t feel left out. … And it’ll be easier for them to reintegrate (later).”