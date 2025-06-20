‘Kids with no future?’ 3 teens in Singapore share why they quit school and how they’re rebuilding

SINGAPORE: Two years ago, Mohd Sulaiman Mohd Lizam became a father and officially withdrew from secondary school to support his young family — taking on night shifts at warehouses and working as a delivery rider.

As he turned 17, he believed school dropouts like himself were seen as “kids with no future”.

But that outlook recently changed when he learnt that he had received S$4,187 in donations, far beyond the S$1,500 goal his social worker had set in a Give.Asia campaign.

The support came from viewers who had watched the On The Red Dot series, Dropouts, which followed the lives of three young Singaporeans, including him, who had left school early.

“Most of it is going to my daughter’s stuff,” he told CNA Insider. “The rest of it is (for) saving.”