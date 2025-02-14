‘We’re not naughty’: 3 things about Inside Crest Secondary, and its students, that’ll grab you

SINGAPORE: As a Crest Secondary student, Mah Yan Lin is all too familiar with the stigma to attending her school.

She remembers once being laughed at on her way home by other teenagers who recognised her uniform.

“People know that if you go to Crest, it means you didn’t do (so) well in primary school,” said the Secondary 4 student. “It makes me feel a bit angry. I feel that everyone has potential.”

Muhd Nasir Najib, also a final year Crestan, added: “The students are ‘sia suay’ (Hokkien for ‘a disgrace’). That’s what (others) say.”

Crest is not just an ordinary educational institution, though. It is one of Singapore’s two specialised secondary schools offering a mix of academic and vocational learning for students who prefer a hands-on curriculum. The other is Spectra Secondary.

And unlike other secondary schools, all its teachers expressly sign up to teach there. They hope to make a difference to the lives of students at Crest, who may struggle academically and may also face difficult circumstances at home.