FIRST OVERSHOOT COP

Inside the sprawling conference venue, larger companies were promoting everything from cleaner steel to greener cement, jet fuel and beer.

Encouragingly, the first week of the event, known as COP31, brought news that global carbon emissions from fossil fuels are expected to fall by a slight 0.4 per cent in 2026, as demand has been hit by electric cars, solar power and higher oil and gas prices from the Iran war.

But a one-year drop is no guarantee that emissions are about to start heading towards the drastic declines needed to halt rising temperatures. As a result, this year’s conference has the unhappy distinction of being the first so-called overshoot COP.

This is because, despite three decades of COPs, climate laws, marches and emissions targets, this year brought official confirmation that the world will soon blow past the Paris agreement’s 1.5°C warming target.

Past COPs rang with calls to “keep 1.5 alive”, but Antalya is full of pleas to “minimise overshoot”, or cut emissions fast enough to limit the period of higher temperatures and return to 1.5°C by the end of the century.

So how do people who have spent decades working to avoid such an outcome feel at a moment like this? Was it inevitable, considering the scale of change needed? Or is there anything the climate movement itself could have done differently?

“Well, I’m sure there is,” former US vice president Al Gore told me. He had asked himself and his colleagues this question for many years and “if there has been a failure of imagination to understand how to do it, I will own that”.

