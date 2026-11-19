Commentary: Earth has surpassed global warming targets - what now?
The first COP climate conference in the age of 1.5°C overshoot raises sobering questions for the climate movement, says Pilita Clark for the Financial Times.
ANTALYA, Türkiye: Spend a week inside the world of COP, the huge annual two-week United Nations climate talks, and it is easy to believe that efforts to save the planet are on a roll.
On the flight out to this year’s summit in Antalya, Turkey, I sat next to a young man named Toby from a UK pet supplies company who told me the group’s 100 per cent recycled plastic poo bags were going gangbusters. He was heading to Antalya a bit unexpectedly, to promote a new climate collective for small businesses.
“Our business plan assumed we wouldn’t get to a COP for at least two years,” he said, but there was so much support for the new organisation that there he was.
FIRST OVERSHOOT COP
Inside the sprawling conference venue, larger companies were promoting everything from cleaner steel to greener cement, jet fuel and beer.
Encouragingly, the first week of the event, known as COP31, brought news that global carbon emissions from fossil fuels are expected to fall by a slight 0.4 per cent in 2026, as demand has been hit by electric cars, solar power and higher oil and gas prices from the Iran war.
But a one-year drop is no guarantee that emissions are about to start heading towards the drastic declines needed to halt rising temperatures. As a result, this year’s conference has the unhappy distinction of being the first so-called overshoot COP.
This is because, despite three decades of COPs, climate laws, marches and emissions targets, this year brought official confirmation that the world will soon blow past the Paris agreement’s 1.5°C warming target.
Past COPs rang with calls to “keep 1.5 alive”, but Antalya is full of pleas to “minimise overshoot”, or cut emissions fast enough to limit the period of higher temperatures and return to 1.5°C by the end of the century.
So how do people who have spent decades working to avoid such an outcome feel at a moment like this? Was it inevitable, considering the scale of change needed? Or is there anything the climate movement itself could have done differently?
“Well, I’m sure there is,” former US vice president Al Gore told me. He had asked himself and his colleagues this question for many years and “if there has been a failure of imagination to understand how to do it, I will own that”.
But Gore also thinks two developments in the past 20 years have been pivotal, starting with an information revolution that has meant distracted populations no longer respond as often to big events that would have once triggered immediate collective reactions. Also, he says opposition from a more sophisticated and formidable fossil fuel industry “ramped up quite dramatically”.
Germany’s former climate envoy Jennifer Morgan, a former Greenpeace International chief with more than 30 years in the carbon policy trenches behind her, agrees fossil fuel industry obstruction has been profound and “we maybe were a bit too naive about how hard they were going to fight”.
But she also said that “in darker moments, there’s a question of did we make the right choices along the way”. Failed measures in Morgan’s US homeland, such as the 2009 Waxman-Markey cap-and-trade bill that died in the Senate, made her wonder if the climate movement’s work on policymaking should have been matched by moves to cement such reforms by mustering public support.
“When I reflect, I think we should have done more work on the ground, bottom up, to connect the climate issue more to the issues that people care about.”
Some people I spoke to agreed with Morgan.
All were frustrated about future climate action in a world distracted by AI, war and a still powerful Trump administration. There was also a deep sense of unease about the speed and scale of green policy reversals and rollbacks across business and government in the past two years.
“It’s been so rapid that it’s been really frightening,” said Sandrine Dixson-Decleve, a former president of The Club of Rome think-tank whose work in the 1970s helped to shape today’s green agenda.
As for COP31’s response to the new age of overshoot, the outside world shows little sign of heeding it.
COP’s Turkish president, Murat Kurum, warned the conference as it opened that even a brief overshoot could cause irreversible loss and damage, and that “our duty is to act swiftly to limit the temperature rise”.
His words came just as Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan went online to welcome the discovery of two new oilfields. They should help to add more than US$4 billion a year to Turkey’s economy, he said. “May this bring blessings to our country.”