Commentary: Who’s really keeping fossil fuels alive? Taxpayers

SYDNEY: To judge by the way many people discuss the energy transition, we’re engaged in a fight between green idealogues in government and academia on the one hand, and a more realistic private sector that recognises the innate superiority of fossil fuels on the other.

Follow the money, and you’ll see precisely the opposite picture. The share of private energy investment going into oil, gas and coal has slumped from about 50 per cent to 28 per cent since 2015, according an International Energy Agency database. The public sector, meanwhile, still invests most of its money in dirty power - 53 per cent, down more marginally from 67 per cent a decade ago.

That actually understates quite how bad things are, because the state doesn’t just fund carbon-based energy by investing in its production. It also pumps out subsidies to make it artificially cheap. That encourages us to use more polluting energy, and deters us from making the switch to cleaner, more affordable alternatives.

That state support is likely to rise to the highest level since 2022 this year. With the war in the Strait of Hormuz pushing up the cost of oil and gas, one of the first responses of many governments has been to cut taxes and lift support for gasoline, diesel and LPG.