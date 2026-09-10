Commentary: You can’t shield kids from scary news - here’s what Sesame Street and other children’s shows did after 9/11

My son was not quite two years old on Sep 11, 2001. As a mother, I despaired to learn that my own reaction to that day’s tragedies had stuck with him so viscerally. As a professor and researcher of children’s media, I shouldn’t have been surprised.

My son’s memory was likely influenced not just by my emotional reaction but by the media around him that his parents and siblings consumed in the weeks and years after the attacks - a mix of TV news and content geared toward kids.

More than two decades later, children have many more ways and more platforms to encounter frightening images and stories, often without an adult nearby to help them make sense of what they see.

But the ways children’s programming such as Sesame Street responded to 9/11 offer a useful lesson: Rather than trying to shield children completely from disturbing events, adults can help them process what they’ve seen in honest, reassuring and age-appropriate ways.

YOU CAN’T SHIELD KIDS FROM WHAT’S HAPPENING

Psychologist Joanne Cantor was one of the first to study what scares children about news and how they respond to it. She concluded that what frightens children varies by their developmental stage.

Younger children tend to notice and respond to stories about natural disasters and tragedies about kids or animals. Older children are afraid of stories focusing on personal injury and physical destruction, kidnapping, disease and violence. Teens express fear of stories about random acts of violence, natural disasters and foreign conflicts.

Since Cantor first published her groundbreaking research in the 1980s, kids’ media environments have changed dramatically, with more channels, screens and platforms broadcasting images and videos of natural disasters, violence and tragedies from around the world.

One study found that young children’s exposure to news is often accidental but lasting, with many children recalling distressing images long after the fact. Another one found that violent news images take a cumulative toll on children’s mental and emotional health. And an international survey of over 4,000 children from 42 countries found that over half had been scared by stories about the COVID-19 pandemic.

More recently, the children’s media nonprofit Common Sense Media surveyed hundreds of children ranging in age from 8 to 18 and found that what kids are seeing and hearing in the news frequently makes them feel scared, sad, angry or depressed.

CHILDREN’S TV TAKES A DELICATE APPROACH

On and after 9/11, millions of children like my son either saw the images of terrorist attacks or were near adults who reacted to them.

According to Sesame Street producer Lewis Bernstein, when the 9/11 terrorist attacks happened, most of the episodes for the forthcoming season were already written. Yet writers and producers knew that children were not oblivious - that even the two- to four-year-olds comprising the core Sesame Street audience had some sense of what was going on. In response, the show’s producers collaborated with experts to create additional episodes that would address children’s fears.