Commentary: Why we need to be wary of AI as an enabler of terrorism

A 17-year-old Islamic State supporter detained in September 2024, for example had used an AI chatbot to generate a bai’ah or pledge of allegiance to ISIS, as well as a declaration of armed jihad against non-Muslims to inspire other Muslims in Singapore to engage in armed violence.

In another case, a 17-year-old supporter of far-right extremist ideologies detained in March this year had searched for instructions on an AI chatbot on how to produce ammunition, and considered 3D-printing his own firearms as part of his plans to conduct attacks locally.

ISD said that, given the increased sophistication and ease of access to these and other emerging technologies, potential terror activities and plots in the future can be expected to feature such technologies going forward.

EVOLVING TACTICS AND TECHNIQUES

There are a number of ways that new and evolving technology like AI can be harnessed by terrorist organisations to advance their aims.

First, in accelerating radicalisation and recruitment. AI has been used to generate disinformation at a scale and speed much faster than what could be achieved by manual means alone.

Many extremists misappropriate, misinterpret or manipulate religious prophecies or social narratives to suit their ideologies and win more supporters to their cause. In that vein, AI would be able to make such efforts, which bear significant similarities to disinformation operations, more effective and efficient.

AI-powered chatbots tap into our human need for companionship, but have also been shown to be easily manipulated. Isolated individuals may find seemingly empathetic connections and be nudged toward extremist ideology.

Another risk is how AI could be deployed by terror organisations in ever more innovative ways to create chaos and confusion.

A recent investigation by the BBC unearthed evidence that identities of British public sector workers had been cloned using AI by a Russian-linked disinformation campaign. For example, an emergency medical adviser in the UK had his voice faked in a video campaign spreading fear ahead of Poland’s presidential election earlier this year.

In the recent Israel-Iran conflict, AI-driven disinformation such as fake videos and images showing the purported prowess and success of both sides were shared widely in the online space, with the aim of bolstering support for each side’s campaign.