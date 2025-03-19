IN FOCUS: Singapore confronts emerging threat of far-right extremism

SINGAPORE: In September 2024, the student walked into a tattoo parlour and asked to be inked on his right elbow.

The design of his choice was a sonnenrad, also known as a sun wheel or black sun – but modified to exclude a black-coloured inner circle. That would be too painful on his elbow joint, the 18-year-old thought.

Still, it didn't take away the sinister symbolism behind the tattoo: The sonnenrad is a hate symbol associated with neo-Nazism.

For Nick Lee Xing Qiu, it pledged his allegiance to the far-right cause, which had inspired him to plan attacks on Malays and Muslims in Singapore.

Lee was detained by authorities three months later.

His was the third case of far-right extremism dealt with under Singapore's Internal Security Act (ISA) in the last four years.

It follows an emerging trend around the world, especially in Western countries, where younger digital natives are targeted.

In Singapore, far-right extremism is a particular threat to its multicultural and multiracial makeup, analysts told CNA.

They also drew parallels between the indoctrination processes for both far-right and Islamic extremism - indicating the potential for Singapore to adapt its established rehabilitation regime for the latter group, to counter the new challenge at hand.

WHAT IS FAR-RIGHT EXTREMISM?

In its annual terrorism threat assessment, Singapore's Internal Security Department (ISD) described far-right extremism as a fast-evolving security threat in countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia and in Europe.

It encompasses a wide range of beliefs that are often exclusivist - seeing other beliefs as incorrect or invalid - and which advocate violence as a way to safeguard ethnic purity or achieve political objectives.

The ISD report noted far-extremism as often conflated with white supremacy, but in fact also containing broader messages of ethno-religious chauvinism or superiority, nationalism and nativism.

The US in particular has witnessed a surge in white Christian nationalism - combining religious and racial elements - in tandem with Donald Trump's return to the White House, said dean of the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies think-tank Kumar Ramakrishna.

White Christian nationalism promotes exclusivist “white supremacist assumptions” about the superiority of “white-Christian” culture and its “traditional way of life”, wrote Professor Ramakrishna in a commentary.