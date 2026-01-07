Commentary: The real political risk of AI isn’t deepfakes

SINGAPORE: During the 2024 Indonesia presidential election, AI reanimated former President Suharto, more than two decades after his death, to endorse the Golkar party. When India held national elections last year, manipulated videos were used to target politicians during campaigning. In the United States, some voters received a robocall that sounded eerily like then President Joe Biden urging them not to vote in the primary, later confirmed to be a deepfake.

These incidents demonstrate how AI-generated media can weaponise memory, identity and emotion in politics. But they also highlight a deeper democratic dilemma: If citizens can no longer trust what they see or hear, the very foundation of collective decision-making begins to erode.

Scholars and researchers warn that deepfakes could supercharge polarisation, push voters into echo chambers, and even delegitimise electoral outcomes. Some policymakers have gone so far as to call synthetic media an existential threat to democracy.

But do deepfakes inflame polarisation as much as we think? A new published study by my team, based on India’s digitally engaged electorate, suggests a more complicated story.