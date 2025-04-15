Commentary: The AI-fuelled child exploitation crisis is global – so must be our response

Earlier in April, an international operation took down the dark web platform Kidflix, which hosted more than 91,000 videos of child abuse and had 1.8 million users worldwide. Europol said 79 people had been arrested and about 1,400 suspects identified.

The sheer size of the network shows how deeply rooted the problem has become. It underlines the enormity of the task to detect and expunge child sexual abuse material (CSAM), disrupt these distribution networks and prosecute the perpetrators.

Even if the material is produced elsewhere, its reach extends to even those at home.

In Singapore, the 21 men who were arrested are being investigated for suspected involvement in producing, possessing and distributing child sexual abuse materials, sexual assault, sexual communication with a minor, and possessing obscene films.

Technology has transformed how abuse is produced and shared. An Interpol study conducted during the pandemic found an increase in the distribution of such content on peer-to-peer networks, social media and darknet forums.

However, the drivers behind child sexual abuse remain stubbornly familiar. In many parts of Southeast Asia, the lure of “easy money” and criminal syndicates continue to fuel the production of CSAM. The reach of digital platforms simply amplifies that harm.

Egregiously, perpetrators tend to be close relatives or known acquaintances who exploit victims for financial gain. Digital literacy and public education are also needed to sensitise children and their families to the risks of online sexual exploitation and its long-term adverse effects.