Commentary: Alternative foods are better than ever. Why aren’t our consumer choices catching up? 

SINGAPORE: Amid rising food insecurity, governments the world over are pouring more and more resources into alternative proteins. As of 2023, global public funding for initiatives concerned with the research and development as well as commercialisation of alternative proteins reached US$1.67 billion.

But will consumer demand match up to the supply?

In July, the Singapore Food Agency officially approved insects as food, sparking lively debates on the pros and cons of such a move. People wondered: Were we about to see creepy-crawlies sprinkled into our chicken rice and chilli crab?

Restaurants like House of Seafood have already begun offering dishes with insects included, to mixed reactions from netizens. But even with official seals of approval, public acceptance of future foods such as insects and lab-grown meat seems to be lacking.

According to a study by Rakuten Insight in 2021, 59 per cent said they would not eat lab-grown meat. In an Instagram poll by CNA earlier this year, more than 80 per cent of respondents were reluctant to try insects.

Entomophagy is not new. Some cultures have long embraced the practice of eating insects. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations highlighted the potential of insects as a sustainable protein source in a 2013 report. However, many societies still think of insects as pests or unhygienic.

Resistance to lab-grown meat stems from several factors including health and safety concerns, partly because of its novelty and limited regulatory history.

The concept of “naturalness” is also a strong driver in food choice, making people more hesitant to accept foods they perceive as overly processed or distant from traditional farming methods. Lack of awareness and familiarity also breeds scepticism.

To foster a more positive perception of future foods, education is key.

Everyday consumers must first understand the broader context surrounding current diet habits and choices, as well as the nutritional value of alternative protein sources such as insects and lab-grown meat.