Commentary: An Amazon outage has rattled the internet – why the ‘cloud’ needs to change

MELBOURNE: The world’s largest cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS), experienced a major outage that has impacted thousands of organisations, including banks, financial software platforms such as Xero, and social media platforms such as Snapchat.

The outage occurred on Monday (Oct 20). It was caused by a malfunction at one of AWS’ data centres located in Northern Virginia in the United States. Later in the day, AWS said it had fixed the underlying issue but some internet users were still reporting service disruptions at the time of writing.

This incident highlights the vulnerabilities of relying so much on cloud computing – or “the cloud” as it’s often called. But there are ways to mitigate some of the risks.

RENTING IT INFRASTRUCTURE

Cloud computing is the on-demand delivery of diverse IT resources such as computing power, database storage, and applications over the internet. In simple terms, it’s renting (not owning) your own IT infrastructure.