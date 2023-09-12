Commentary: Your iPhone will soon be able to track your mental health with iOS 17. Is that a good thing?

LONDON, Canada: When Apple’s latest software updates drop this month, users will have access to mental health and wellness features unlike anything currently available in a smartphone.

With the Apple Watch and iOS health app, Apple has long striven to cement itself in the health-care tech space. But the new features go beyond the standard heart rate, sleep, calorie and fitness trackers that have become universal in smart tech.

A new mood tracker (dubbed State of Mind) will ask users to rate how they feel both in random moments (from unpleasant to pleasant) and daily. Mental health questionnaires will provide users with a preliminary screening for depression (using the PHQ-9 screening tool) and anxiety (using the GAD-7 screening tool) that can alert them to their risk levels and connect them to licensed professionals in their area.

Finally, Apple is introducing a journaling app that can collect user data from photos, texts, music/gaming/TV history, location and fitness to give users a holistic picture of each day.

Those who use Apple’s ecosystem know that it’s extensive and powerful, and true Apple devotees will use an Apple product for nearly every digital experience they have.

This means Apple is in the position to arrive at unique insights about a user’s life. What they’re proposing in iOS 17 is to essentially hold a mirror up to their users, allowing them to see their lives through their interactions with technology.