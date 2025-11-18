Commentary: Asia cannot wait for others to step up as climate leaders

NEW DELHI: Torrential rains in Darjeeling, India and Nepal, where landslides swept away lives and bridges; Hanoi's streets once more submerged after the latest of successive typhoons; deadly floods in Thailand across 19 provinces; residents of Japanese islands battered by Typhoon Halong forced into evacuation centres – and that was just October.

Indeed, 2025 has rung loud sirens on climate extremes that seem to still go unheard.

A decade since the Paris Agreement was signed, the United States has chosen to withdraw, cracks are appearing in the European Union’s climate consensus, and the United Kingdom’s climate legislation is under attack. Self-appointed climate leaders have often failed to meet domestic climate targets and repeatedly postponed their international obligations to provide climate financing.

One can hope for a change of heart, but hope is not a strategy. Instead, Asia must assume control of its climate (and economic) destiny.

The Asia-Pacific region has borne over half of all global climate change-induced disaster-related deaths and nearly US$2.7 trillion in economic damages since 1970, according to a United Nations ESCAP report. The Climate Risk Index 2025 ranks India and China among the top 10 countries for climate-induced financial losses.