Commentary: Can COP still save the planet despite its flaws?

BANGKOK: It was probably when the president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stood up and called oil and gas a “gift from God” that it felt like something was truly broken in climate diplomacy.

Mr Aliyev was welcoming leaders and delegates to COP29, the annual United Nations climate conference that his country hosted in November last year. Azerbaijan was meant to shepherd global progress on decarbonisation and green finance for adaptation to a fast-heating planet. Instead, the president seized the moment to promote his country’s own resources.

It set the tone for a summit marked by political posturing and widening rifts between the developed and developing worlds.

It also seemed to be a moment that marked the decline of a golden period of climate cooperation that had stood since 2015, when 196 parties signed the Paris Agreement. The landmark multilateral deal has set the direction of climate action ever since.

What has emerged is a diplomatic landscape defined by division, self-interest and geopolitical turbulence – a world the COP process seems ill-equipped to manage.