COP30: Climate diplomacy at a crossroads, 10 years after Paris accord

BANGKOK: For a decade, the Paris Agreement on climate change has weathered shocks that could have broken it - the first term of United States President Donald Trump, COVID-19 and multiple regional conflicts.

Despite it all, the landmark agreement that set the framework and aspirations for global action on climate change has endured.

Yet, as tens of thousands of leaders in government, business, academia and NGOs descend on Brazil for United Nations-led global climate talks, the climate diplomacy that has proven durable over the years now looks increasingly fragile, analysts told CNA.

COP30 will be held in the city of Belem from Nov 10 to 21, following a two-day leaders’ summit held there last week. Its main focus will be on new national climate plans for the next decade, unlocking vast sums of finance and taking steps to operationalise carbon trading.

The plenary halls will sit amid the deep green expanse of the Amazon, a reminder of what is at stake and a sharp counterpoint to the fraught negotiations within, shaped by war, distrust and a fast-heating planet.

A “golden age” of cooperative climate politics is giving way to something more competitive and fragmented, analysts said. Climate diplomacy has become more transactional, driven more by domestic concerns and market logic than shared ideals.

The signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015 was a landmark moment involving 196 countries. It is a short document - 16 pages covering 29 articles.

It was far from the start of efforts to slow global warming, but it set a clear universal target to keep the rise in mean temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius.

What came with it was “a huge level of energy generated by climate multilateralism”, said Li Shuo, director of the China Climate Hub at the Asia Society Policy Institute in Washington.

Since then, countries have continued to negotiate multiple aspects of the agreement itself and its broader goals of reducing emissions, empowering adaptation to adverse impacts and ushering in green, low-carbon economies.