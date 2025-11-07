Singapore will help keep climate talks on track, says Grace Fu ahead of COP30 summit in Belem

SINGAPORE: As the United Nations-led climate talks open in Belem amid rising geopolitical tensions and trade frictions, Singapore will work to keep global climate action on course, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

She stressed that the annual summit still matters despite growing headwinds.

“This is an international process that if you are not present at the meeting, you are allowing decisions to be imposed on you,” said Ms Fu, who is also the Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations.

“It's important for us to have Singapore's voice represented in the process and where possible, we will also want to help shape decisions so that Singapore's interests and the world's interests are taken care of.”

She was speaking to the media on Monday (Nov 3), ahead of the 30th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP30), which marks three decades of global climate negotiations.

The event will be held in the Brazilian city of Belem, chosen for its proximity to the Amazon rainforest, from Nov 10 to 21.