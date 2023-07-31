Commentary: Elon Musk and Barbie show just how intangible a brand can be

NEW YORK: When Mattel hosted a New York screening for its Barbie movie earlier this month, filmmaker Greta Gerwig marvelled at how “brave” the toymaker had been at letting her play with its brand.

The film’s portrayal of an idiotic all-male Mattel board and questioning of its role in encouraging consumerism and bizarre body images was a gamble few marketers would take. According to Brand Finance, which calls itself the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy, it was a calculated risk: Barbie’s brand is now worth US$701 million, up from US$588 million last year, even if a surge in sales is not yet visible in Mattel’s earnings.

Mattel was confident enough to be “in on the fun”, Ynon Kreiz, its chief executive, told the Financial Times. But its irreverence towards valuable trademarks is nothing to what Elon Musk did on Monday (Jul 24) when he rebranded Twitter as X.

Ditching a social media brand with near-global recognition would destroy almost US$4 billion in brand equity, according to Brand Finance. The consultant had already cut its estimate of the trademark’s worth by 32 per cent from US$5.7 billion last year as its revenues halved since Musk’s US$44 billion takeover last October.