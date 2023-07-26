Commentary: Elon Musk's Twitter rebrand to 'X' misses the spot in several ways

NEW YORK: I suppose you could say changing the Twitter bird logo to an “X” makes complete sense. As the recognised icon for “make it go away”, X just about sums up the achievements of Elon Musk’s social network so far.

Gone are many of Twitter’s users, half of its advertisers, 80 per cent of its employees and its operational stability. Gone is its credibility as a leading platform for following breaking news, a forum for activism and change or a place to simply get updates on whatever it is you care about.

Next up - unless this is all one big ruse, which can’t be discounted - is the one thing still giving Musk’s US$44 billion deal for the social media site some value: The Twitter brand itself. It will now be known as X, Musk has decided. The little blue bird, famous internationally, is destined to disappear.

A “FRESH START”

In a series of bewildering corporate-speak tweets on Sunday (Jul 23), X Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino explained Musk’s vision of an app offering audio, video, messaging, banking and “well… everything”. She wrote that X would be the “future state of unlimited interactivity”. (No, me neither.)

The generous take is that the Twitter brand carries a lot of baggage, as co-founder Jack Dorsey himself acknowledged Sunday, and so a fresh start might be the best way to draw a line between the old and the new.

But Musk’s execution of this “rebrand” has shown that this isn’t an idea that has been well thought through. The “interim” X logo looks like a piece of WordArt, created using an off-the-shelf font.