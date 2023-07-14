Commentary: Does Mark Zuckerberg even want Threads to replace Twitter?

NEW YORK: There was a curious exchange on Meta Platforms’ new Threads app last weekend - curious in that there wasn’t really an exchange at all. An angry American Airlines passenger posted a message asking the airline why their flight had been cancelled, and nothing happened.

It spoke to the crucial difference between Threads and the site it might replace - Twitter. The same complaint over on Elon Musk’s app probably would have seen the airline’s customer service operation spring into action, replying to the user in fear that shoddy treatment would first be seen by dozens, then hundreds, and then maybe thousands.

The risk of going viral on Twitter - for the wrong reasons - is what kept many companies, politicians and other prominent entities in check. This proximity to power made Twitter a breakthrough. It brought both positive and negative consequences.

Fearing the latter, Meta so far has purposefully designed Threads to be a place ignorant of life’s complications. With 100 million users as of Monday, the strategy seems to be paying off for the moment. But many of those who have joined are scrolling through their feeds and thinking: Who are these people? And why are they talking such drivel?

NO REAL-LIFE CONSEQUENCES

On Threads, everything is awesome. Flights don’t get delayed. Food deliveries don’t go missing. Politicians don’t get dunked on for incendiary takes, and journalists don’t opine on every detail of uncomfortable breaking news. Instead, faceless brands trade hilarious “jokes” with each other while influencers broadcast crucial wisdom like “be true to yourself”. Thoroughly boring stuff; the live-laugh-love of social networks.

The company has no qualms about this. Adam Mosseri, the Meta executive in charge of Threads and its parent app, Instagram, said his goal was to create a "vibrant platform without needing to get into politics or hard news", as a means of avoiding “scrutiny” and “negativity”.