Commentary: Meta’s new app Threads puts Twitter under pressure

Prior to launch, much was made of the far-reaching data permissions demanded by the Threads app. With Meta still suffering from the knock-on effects of Apple’s privacy changes - which have come at a cost of billions of dollars in revenue - a reasonable cynic might say that Meta’s enthusiasm behind creating Threads comes from the opportunity to plug the gaps in the company’s targeted advertising data.

Users, on the whole, may care little about that. What they will care about, though, is a lack of control over what they see in their Threads feed. Unlike Twitter, there is currently no option to only see posts from people you have chosen to follow. That’s a grossly anti-user move and I hope they change it quickly. Mosseri said adding such an option is “on the list”. It should be at the very top.

The risk is, when Meta tightens the screw on monetisation, Threads might become an unbearable sprawl of ads, influencers and engagement bait. If that happens, Threads could go the way of Facebook Watch, the streaming video platform once dubbed as a competitor to Netflix that ended up a forgotten wasteland of bad content.

But there are some signs that Meta is changing its ways. It has promised to make Threads compatible with the “fediverse”, an open protocol that would allow you to take your Threads username (and followers) and access it all through a different app, one that isn’t owned or controlled by Meta.

To stretch the destination wedding metaphor to its limit - Meta is saying it is comfortable for Threads to have an open relationship with the rest of the internet.

That could be uneasy territory for a platform that for all of its existence has been insistent on keeping everything within its walls, but such moves might help Meta offset regulatory concerns that could arise around it gaining solid ground in yet another area of the social media landscape.

The conclusion from the first night of Threads is this: Seven months on from Elon Musk’s takeover, Twitter is for the first time at risk of losing its status as the watercooler of the internet.