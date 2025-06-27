Commentary: Singaporeans, we need to pump the brakes on our bubble tea obsession

SINGAPORE: If you saw weekend queues at Changi Airport this June, don’t blame immigrations just yet. The more plausible culprit: Popular Malaysian boba brand Tealive’s first and only Singapore outlet, freshly opened at Terminal 3.

With Tealive’s arrival, we are one of the rare airports in the world with nine bubble tea brands, including HeyTea, Chicha San Chen, Naixue, Koi, LiHo, TP Tea, amps tea and iTea. Sounds like a lot of pearls per square metre, but not once you leave the airport. Just two years ago, Tampines was dubbed Singapore’s “bubble tea capital”, with 21 bubble tea shops within a 500m radius.

As of 2022, we had more than 60 bubble tea brands in Singapore – and new entrants are still pouring in. Besides Tealive, China’s 8,000-outlet-strong chain ChaPanda will also be arriving on our shores soon.

With over 60 brands offering upwards of 30 drinks each, the bubble tea maths is mind-boggling. Even for a single ingredient like brown sugar, we have brown sugar milk tea, brown sugar pearls, a variant with cream cheese, one with cheese brulee and another with just fresh milk, no tea.

As thousands of boba variants take up more and more space on our little red dot, have we finally reached bubble tea oversaturation in Singapore?

INSIDE THE BOBA ECONOMY

Bubble tea is a guilty pleasure of mine too, so I totally get it. We love it because it marries two of our familiar indulgences: the comforting taste of kopitiam milk tea and the illicit chew we’ve missed since the sale of gum was banned in 1992 – all wrapped in an Instagram-ready cup.