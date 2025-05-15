Commentary: Sugary drinks are too ingrained in Singaporeans’ social lives

BREDA, The Netherlands: There is a meme circulating on Instagram that describes Asian parents’ highest praise for desserts as “not too sweet”. Yet, an opposite trend is emerging among young Singaporeans, for whom sugary beverages such as bubble tea have become deeply ingrained in everyday life.

At the height of the bubble tea craze in the 2000s, it was not unusual for parents or older relatives to purchase the drinks in bulk as a gesture of care for the rest of the family. During my student days in Singapore, going for supper was also a common ritual. Ordering a sweet drink such as Milo dinosaur, teh tarik, barley water or bandung was the norm, whether or not you ordered food to go with it.

This cultural shift, however, comes at a significant cost to public health. According to the 2022 National Nutrition Survey, Singapore adults consume an average of 56g of sugar daily, with over half derived from sweetened beverages.

This excessive intake is more than alarming; it's a ticking time bomb for public health. Research indicates that consuming an additional 250ml of sweet drinks daily increases diabetes risk by up to 26 per cent.

A Nanyang Technological University study revealed that some young adults in Singapore consume as many as four sweetened beverages in a day and that many have low awareness of hidden sugars in these drinks, putting them at greater risk of diabetes and obesity.