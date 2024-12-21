Commentary: Is parting with cash more ‘painful’ than paying by card?

LUND, Sweden: The act of handing over hard-earned cash has long been associated with pain. And historically, research has also found that consumers tended to spend less using cash rather than a payment card.

In a study from the early 2000s where consumers were observed using either cash or a pre-paid card, it was shown that those with cash spent less money. This was corroborated in the same study by investigating consumer receipts from a grocery store.

Evidence also suggests that willingness to pay (the maximum amount a consumer is prepared to spend on a product or service) has traditionally been higher for debit cards than cash.

The “pain of payment effect” - the psychological discomfort of parting with money in the moment of paying - when associated with cash has been attributed to its physical and tangible characteristics in comparison to credit card payment.

It has even been suggested that when payment and consumption happen within a short space of time and paying with cash is more material and visual, the pain of paying clouds the enjoyment of consumption.

In fact, the use of physical cash has been shown to activate the pain centre in the brain. However, some researchers are more sceptical and instead put the perception of pain down to a lack of reward response - where the brain associates an action with feelings of pleasure. This response is activated by credit cards far more than by cash.

Mobile payment (for example, with a phone or smartwatch) has also been found to affect spending in a similar way to using credit or debit cards. That is, spending tended to be higher when using mobile payments than cash.