Commentary: Softbank's Masayoshi Son is going big on OpenAI. Time to worry

HONG KONG: When Masayoshi Son bets big, it either marks the dawn of an era, or the dusk of a tech cycle.

The chairman of SoftBank has enjoyed some spectacular wins. Spotting Alibaba early handed SoftBank $58 billion when the Chinese e-commerce firm went public a decade ago. A US$32 billion take-private deal of ARM Holdings in 2016, followed by a timely listing of the chip designer in 2023 when the AI theme took off, gave Son another windfall. ARM now accounts for roughly half of SoftBank’s portfolio value.

But there were equally breathtaking failures. WeWork’s very public decline – a botched listing followed by bankruptcy filings – cost Son US$11.5 billion. The collapse of trade financing startup Greensill brought SoftBank to court.

India’s Oyo Hotels & Homes postponed its third attempt at an initial public offering after the Japanese investor wanted to see stronger earnings first. In the two years ending March 2023, his Vision Funds, the venture capital arm of SoftBank, incurred almost US$70 billion in losses.

So how should we read the tea leaves now that Son is “all in” on Sam Altman’s OpenAI? In April, SoftBank led a funding round that valued the unicorn at US$300 billion, promising to invest as much as US$30 billion by the end of the year.