Commentary: Singapore’s stock market is no longer just about the big boys

SINGAPORE: After a decade of sluggish performance, Singapore’s stock market suddenly feels alive again.

After falling to a 52-week low in April amid concerns over tariffs and global economic uncertainty, the Straits Times Index (STI) surged to a record high of 4,375 on Friday (Sep 12), pulling off a 29 per cent rebound in just five months.

Much of the focus has been on the usual suspects - DBS, UOB, OCBC and Singtel - which together dominate nearly half the STI.

While these blue-chip counters continue to matter, of course, attention is starting to shift toward the rest of the market. That shift could very well pick up pace with the proposed launch of a new equity index to track companies that are not part of the STI.

Announced by National Development Minister and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Deputy Chairman Chee Hong Tat on Friday, Mr Chee said the new index will help investors follow how “the next tier of large and liquid companies” are evolving, be it through business model transformation, improved governance or strengthening their capital management.

This is a timely measure that recognises that the Singapore bourse comprises more than just the banks and conglomerates.

Indeed, the 30 components of the marquee Singapore index represent barely 5 per cent of the over 600 names listed on the Singapore Exchange.

Why this new index had not been thought of earlier remains a mystery.

But why it has become relevant now is obvious.