Commentary: After years of playing sheriff, SGX wants to let the market breathe

SINGAPORE: In a nod to the increasing diversity and complexity of the stock market and investors, the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) has proposed shifting its regulatory stance towards a more proactive disclosure-based regime.

SGX RegCo said the new regime - which it is presenting for a month-long public consultation - will focus on “the materiality of information that needs to be disclosed in a timely and accurate manner”. In doing so, the new approach emphasises a pro-enterprise bias and gives investors information to make their own decisions.

In short, the move away from the current prescriptive model of disclosure brings forth the principle of caveat emptor or “buyer beware” for investors.

As SGX RegCo put it, the market can better discriminate in favour of companies with high standards of corporate governance and disclosure.

“The effectiveness of such a market-driven approach rests on a foundation of rules and standards that assure market participants that the information on which they base their decisions is accurate and accessible, and that the market is fair,” said CEO Tan Boon Gin in a statement on Thursday (May 15).

This is big.

A NEW REGULATORY ERA

Ever since the S$8 billion penny stock crash in 2013, regulators have taken a hard line on market malfeasance - both real and perceived. In the weeks leading up to October 2013, Malaysian businessman John Soh Chee Wen and his associates engaged in one of the largest stock manipulations on the Singapore bourse, centred on three stocks: Blumont Group, Asiasons Capital and LionGold Corp.

Responding to this, SGX RegCo has taken a very top-down prescriptive approach to market monitoring over the past 12 years, jumping in not just when management, directors or owners strayed from the rules, but even when there were perceived unusual stock price movements.

All this has had a chilling effect on the market and effectively killed the “animal spirits” which is critical to maintain healthy speculative interest which is often the lifeblood of trading activity.