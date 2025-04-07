Commentary: When it comes to sexual offences, defending him shouldn’t be about blaming her

SINGAPORE: Theft victims are often asked whether they left their belongings unattended. Scam victims are often blamed for being too gullible to spot red flags. Even with sexual offences, some may not see it as victim-blaming to raise questions about the victim’s circumstances and actions.

Tinder “ain’t no LinkedIn”. The woman was “not exactly a babe in the woods”. These are some of the now-infamous comments made by lawyer Chia Boon Teck, in response to the conviction of former Wah!Banana actor Lev Panfilov for raping a woman he met on dating app Tinder.

Mr Chia’s comments were overwhelmingly seen as victim-blaming, drawing widespread backlash and outrage from the public, including members of the legal fraternity and women advocacy organisations. The Law Society asked him to resign as vice-president. Even Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam weighed in, stating that “shaming and blaming victims steps over the line” and that “any misogyny should have no place in our society”.

Yet there are those in the comments section and online forums who seem to agree that Mr Chia was raising “reasonable questions” and that his mistake was doing so on a public platform as a senior lawyer.