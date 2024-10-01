Commentary: At 75, China may be unwittingly veering down a path it tries to avoid

NEW YORK: As China celebrates the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic on Tuesday (Oct 1), the milestone invites more than reflection – it calls for a deeper reckoning.

Seventy-five years is a significant marker, especially when viewed through the lens of the Soviet Union (and post-revolution Soviet Russia), another communist superpower that demised just shy of its 75th year. This historical echo is not lost on Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Mr Xi has meticulously studied the Soviet downfall to steer China away from a similar fate. The lessons from that collapse – strengthening Party control, bolstering ideological discipline, and pursuing economic self-reliance – are integral to his governance.

Yet, as China commemorates this anniversary, a pressing question looms: Has the nation already peaked, or are deeper challenges on the horizon? And more critically, are Mr Xi’s policies themselves creating the instability he aims to avoid?