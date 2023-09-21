Commentary: Why is Beijing sensitive about clothes that ‘hurt the feelings of the Chinese nation’?

SINGAPORE: China’s push to revise its public security law in late August has generated heated debate in the country. One of the proposed additions, if passed, would allow law enforcers to punish people who wear clothing or symbols in public that "undermine the spirit" or "hurt the feelings of the Chinese nation”.

Critics say that such a law would be unnecessarily and unacceptably intrusive in private life. They challenge the proposal by asking who decides whether the feelings of the Chinese people are hurt and what standard should be used to make such a judgment.

At the same time, some netizens have shown strong support for the legal amendment on social media channels such as Weibo.

There have been recent controversial incidents over the clothing of Chinese citizens. In March, videos of a groomsman from central China donning a replica of the Japanese military uniform from World War II circulated online, sparking outrage from Chinese netizens and condemnation from local government officials. The backlash was understandable as the outfit evoked painful memories from China’s history.

A more debatable incident happened in August last year, where a Chinese woman was detained in Suzhou by the police for wearing a kimono, a traditional Japanese garment, in public.

More consequentially, a commercial street in Dalian featuring Japanese culture, architecture and cuisine was closed soon after it began operations in September 2021 due to nationwide criticism.

THE DELICATE TASK OF DEFINING UNLAWFUL BEHAVIOUR

These incidents demonstrate the delicate task faced by Chinese authorities to demarcate, reasonably, what constitutes as behaviours that may hurt national dignity.