China’s unemployed youths: ‘Hit in the face’ by property crisis, outcompeted by those with master's degrees

NANJING: In 2015, when Lingshan was deciding what to study in university, China’s property market was booming and civil engineering seemed a lucrative choice.

Fast forward seven years and Lingshan, who graduated with a master’s degree last year, is in an awkward situation. She has been unemployed for a year and is living in an apartment merely 8 square metres in size in the eastern city of Nanjing.

“Why did I study civil engineering? Oh my, that was stupid,” said Lingshan, who asked to be identified by her online alias.

“I had wanted to work for a real estate developer but by the time I graduated, they were going bust one after another,” she recalled.

“I was hit in the face by the downturn."

China’s property crisis unfolded when developer Evergrande, which had over US$300 billion in liabilities, defaulted in 2021. Since then, companies accounting for 40 per cent of Chinese home sales have defaulted, reported Reuters, and the crisis has now engulfed another major developer, Country Garden.

According to Chinese media reports, the country’s top 50 property developers cut 200,000 jobs last year. With many homes unfinished and property prices continuing to decline, there is no light at the end of the tunnel.