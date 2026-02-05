Commentary: Chinese AI videos used to look fake. Now they are making money

THE RISE OF KUAISHOU

Long the underdog to ByteDance’s Douyin, Kuaishou has spent the past year recasting itself as an AI video contender with global ambitions. Its Kling AI platform currently has the top spot on the video “quality” ranking from Artificial Analysis. And most significantly, it’s gaining traction not just at home but in the more lucrative overseas markets.

A December update dubbed “motion control”, which more accurately transfers movement from a reference video into a generated clip, went viral, for better or worse, as people digested the obvious misuse cases. Since then, monthly active users for Kling rose 110 per cent from 3 million in December to 7.7 million in January, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

Separate figures cited by domestic business outlet LatePost indicate that paying users surged 350 per cent month-over-month in January. Investors have noticed, sending shares up more than 75 per cent in the past year.

The company said Kling’s annualised revenue run rate, or monthly operating revenue times 12, hit US$240 million in December. That’s striking in an arena still dominated by free products - and a timely reminder that monetisation is starting to surface in the product layer, not the foundation model itself. Users are hungry for AI applications that go beyond just chatting. And the revenue wasn’t all domestic: 29 per cent last year came from China, while 26 per cent was from the US, according to Sensor Tower.