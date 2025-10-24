Commentary: How Crocs became the right fit for China’s Gen Z

HONG KONG: Crocs, the perforated clogs commercialised by a trio of middle-aged American boating enthusiasts, has become the surprising shoe of choice for Chinese hipsters. Its comeback can provide valuable insights for Western firms struggling to connect with young consumers in a US$7 trillion market where confidence has been dented.

China’s uneven economy – exports have remained robust but spending is feeble after a property market collapse – has created the conditions for some companies to profit from “emotional consumption”. The phenomenon is similar to the so-called lipstick index coined by cosmetics mogul Leonard Lauder to describe people buying small treats to feel better during times of insecurity.

The concept has taken shape as a thriving industry embodied by the likes of homegrown Pop Mart, Laopu Gold and Luckin Coffee. Crocs is one of the few American companies in that mix as an emotional consumption play.

That’s unusual in a country feuding nearly daily with Washington over tariffs and where consumers are increasingly seeking cultural authenticity in the things they buy. In the most recent quarter, Crocs’ China sales were up more than 30 per cent, while North American revenues were down by 6.5 per cent.