Commentary: Divorce is a 'certificate of happiness' for some women in modern China

SYDNEY: China’s marriage and birth rates have plunged to record lows but its divorce rates have skyrocketed in recent decades.

In 2012, the divorce rate exceeded the marriage rate for the first time, and peaked at 4.71 million couples in 2019 before declining to 2.1 million by 2022. The recent decline is partly due to the delayed processing of divorce applications during the COVID-19 lockdown and the “cooling-off period” introduced by the government in 2021.

In imperial China, divorce was a “male prerogative” and women had limited rights to divorce.

At the beginning of the 1900s, influenced by Western ideas of freedom of marriage and divorce as well as gender equality, the Nationalist government liberalised divorce by allowing it when there was mutual consent between spouses or women sued. But the process remained highly stigmatised and filing for divorce was a major challenge for women.

In the 1950s, the Communist Party introduced a Marriage Law that abolished feudal marriage practices and introduced a new marriage system based on monogamy, gender equality and free marriage and divorce. The Marriage Law turned into a “divorce law” as many women used it to free themselves from arranged marriages.

In the 1980s, divorce was allowed on the grounds of “breakdown of mutual affection” and in 2001, for domestic violence and extramarital affairs. In 2003, the government simplified the registration of divorce by eliminating the requirement for letters from the divorcees’ work units.