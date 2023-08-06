Commentary: Are China’s facekinis a beauty hack or simply misunderstood?

SINGAPORE: July saw extreme heatwaves in many Northern Hemisphere countries. But only one came with a head-turning trend: Facekinis are making their comeback in China as temperatures soar.

Facekinis typically refer to the swimwear accessory popularly worn by beachgoers. They cover the entire head - with openings for the eyes, nose and mouth - and protect against the sun and other seaside hazards like jellyfish stings.

Those who have seen these weird accessories may joke: Are they fighting UV rays or supervillains?

It’s not surprising that facekinis - strange as they may look - are trending in China, where the aspiration to be “bai fu mei” (fair, rich and beautiful) drives sales of skin “whitening” products, compared to the West where people associate tans with having a summer holiday glow.

China is currently the second-largest beauty market in the world, behind the United States. The cosmetics market in China is projected to reach US$78 billion in revenue by 2025 and it is said to drive almost 70 per cent of growth in the Asia-Pacific market up until 2025.

But beauty stereotypes aside, sun protection is no laughing matter when extended UV exposure is the main cause of skin cancer.

In fact, with recent scorching temperatures, as high as 41.1 degrees Celsius in Beijing in June, urban consumers have turned to new versions of the facekini. Some cover the entire face except for the eyes or only below the eyes; others drape down to cover the neck.

Could facekinis take off elsewhere as our planet heats up?