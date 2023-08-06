Commentary: Are China’s facekinis a beauty hack or simply misunderstood?
Facekinis may look strange, but they actually make a lot of sense when it comes to sun protection, says beauty publisher Kristen Juliet Soh.
SINGAPORE: July saw extreme heatwaves in many Northern Hemisphere countries. But only one came with a head-turning trend: Facekinis are making their comeback in China as temperatures soar.
Facekinis typically refer to the swimwear accessory popularly worn by beachgoers. They cover the entire head - with openings for the eyes, nose and mouth - and protect against the sun and other seaside hazards like jellyfish stings.
Those who have seen these weird accessories may joke: Are they fighting UV rays or supervillains?
It’s not surprising that facekinis - strange as they may look - are trending in China, where the aspiration to be “bai fu mei” (fair, rich and beautiful) drives sales of skin “whitening” products, compared to the West where people associate tans with having a summer holiday glow.
China is currently the second-largest beauty market in the world, behind the United States. The cosmetics market in China is projected to reach US$78 billion in revenue by 2025 and it is said to drive almost 70 per cent of growth in the Asia-Pacific market up until 2025.
But beauty stereotypes aside, sun protection is no laughing matter when extended UV exposure is the main cause of skin cancer.
In fact, with recent scorching temperatures, as high as 41.1 degrees Celsius in Beijing in June, urban consumers have turned to new versions of the facekini. Some cover the entire face except for the eyes or only below the eyes; others drape down to cover the neck.
Could facekinis take off elsewhere as our planet heats up?
UV-PROTECTIVE APPAREL
UV-protection gear actually gives better coverage and protection than sunscreen, probably the more common and accepted form of sun protection.
How effective sunscreen is dependent on how well the user has applied it.
To achieve good sun protection, we need to apply sufficient sunscreen on every part of our skin and reapply frequently, especially if perspiring or in contact with water. Sunscreen also doesn’t work immediately and needs to be applied at least 20 minutes before sun exposure.
Many individuals struggle, especially with sunscreen reapplication, making the facekini a more comprehensive and convenient choice for instant protection.
UV-protective apparel isn’t a new concept. Many who engage in casual outdoor sports wear UV-protective jackets, hoodies and leggings that they can buy from retailers like Uniqlo to protect their skin from the sun while they’re out and about.
The facekini is simply an extension of this.
WE’RE TOO SELF-CONSCIOUS
But it’s unlikely the facekini will find its place in Singapore for now, even with our year-round summer climate. According to the National Environment Agency, UV radiation can reach very high levels between 11am and 3pm on a day with little cloud cover in Singapore.
Women here may be willing to spend on our beauty routines but we are still a relatively coy bunch who will be too self-conscious walking around the beach or downtown in a facekini. The humidity certainly doesn’t help encourage us to put on an accessory likely to make us perspire even more.
It’s far easier to hide from UV rays under an umbrella or dodge into an air-conditioned shopping mall.
Those who do rigorous sports may also find a facekini inconvenient compared to slathering on sunscreen or wearing a cap for UV protection.
Something that offers sun protection while being more discreet than a facekini may yet find its market here.
A recent trend of using "sun patches" has already picked up in South Korea. These are UV-protective plasters pasted on the high points of the face where UV rays tend to hit first to act as a physical barrier and help with sun protection.
These first gained popularity among golfers and are beginning to be seen on Korean beachgoers, especially after members of K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN were seen using them in a TV programme.
And if the trend of using sun protection accessories goes on in South Korea, it might not be long before the beauty-conscious crowd decides to go all out and invest in a well-designed, more fashionable facekini.
So hold in your laughter for now. Because who knows, after a few K-pop idols are seen wearing it for both sun protection and privacy, we may start seeing trendy people in facekinis lounging along the beaches of Sentosa.
Kristen Juliet Soh is the editorial director and co-founder of Daily Vanity.