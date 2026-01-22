Commentary: China’s marathon boom needs a second wind

HONG KONG: China came late to the running craze. Its first international marathon was held in Beijing in 1981, with only professionals participating. It would take almost two decades for amateurs to be allowed to take part.

Now, just scoring a place to compete is usually the hardest part of the race. It’s easier to get into Harvard than to snag a half-marathon spot in Wuxi, an eastern industrial powerhouse that centres its runs around a beautiful lake.

Take the annual Hong Kong Standard Chartered Marathon last Sunday. Waves of runners swept past Victoria Harbour and other well-known landmarks under balmy skies in one of the largest sporting events in Asia. But for mainland Chinese competitors, the real joy was the chance of snagging a coveted spot.

With a record 120,000 people competing for 74,000 places, it was inevitable that many were disappointed. Still, an acceptance rate of 62 per cent is considerably higher than the 3 per cent to 11 per cent reported in China’s most popular races.

The enormous growth in distance running neatly mirrors the country’s rise as an economic power. Reaching an annual per capita income of US$5,000 (rising to US$13,300 in 2024), which happened around 2011, was often cited as the catalyst for the explosion of interest in sports.