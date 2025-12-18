Commentary: China has moved ‘Gorpcore’ firmly into the mainstream
The health and wellness boom is a rare bright spot in a struggling retail sector, says Juliana Liu for Bloomberg Opinion.
HONG KONG: Rolling COVID-19 lockdowns in China transformed the way people think about their health. As a result, many are starting to run, hike or play tennis, influencing the way they live and dress.
The country is in the midst of a wellness boom, offering a rare bright spot in an otherwise struggling retail sector – and lessons for luxury players trying to reconnect with their most important market.
The rise of the “Gorpcore” aesthetic is emblematic of this trend. Coined by an American writer in 2017, the term takes its name from a classic trail mix popular with hikers. Fashionistas sporting this look wear functional outdoor clothing as streetwear.
Even though China was late to embrace this phenomenon, it has adopted the concept and moved it firmly into the mainstream.
ANTA SPORTS, A “FUJIAN TIGER”
One example is a viral meme that translates to “one bird, two trees and three roads.” It describes the respective logos of a trio of high-end outdoor brands – Arc'teryx, Kolon and Descente – that are considered workplace must-haves for professionals.
All three labels are controlled by Anta Sports, China’s biggest activewear maker with a rags-to-riches origin story as a provincial shoe seller. The popularity of this trend has helped the retailer maintain its revenue lead over Nike, the dominate player for decades.
Waterproof parkas at Arc'teryx, named for a flying dinosaur, cost up to 8,000 yuan (about US$1,100). That’s only 2,000 yuan less than the median monthly salary of a megacity like Shenzhen. Outerwear at Kolon and Descente will set you back between 2,000 yuan to 5,000 yuan. Most of the buyers may never conquer any snowy peaks, but the brands have become status symbols that telegraph alignment with a desire to explore novel experiences.
President Xi Jinping donned an Arc’teryx jacket while touring Beijing’s Winter Olympic venues in 2021 and again a year later at the opening ceremony. China’s sportswear market is expected to have grown by 6.1 per cent this year, according to data from Euromonitor, outpacing the 1.5 per cent forecast expansion in general apparel and footwear.
In the social media-driven world of online sales, the Gorpcore trend is even more apparent. Revenues for outdoor jackets and shell pants grew by 49 per cent last year to US$2.7 billion, according to e-commerce consultancy WPIC Marketing + Technologies.
It’s worth noting that Anta has its roots as a so-called “Fujian Tiger,” one of a number of shoemakers clustered in eastern China that emerged in the 1980s making sneakers for the likes of Nike and Adidas. The unit that houses its Gorpcore brands accounted for only 19 per cent of revenue in the first half of the year, but is the fastest-growing part of the business.
HEALTH AND WELLNESS TREND IS NO FLASH IN THE PAN
That’s why the fallout from a September public relations disaster involving Arc'teryx is being so closely watched. Images widely circulated online of a fireworks show above a pristine Tibetan landscape have drawn much criticism over possible environmental damage and prompted calls for a boycott of the brand as well for Anta.
Four Chinese officials were reportedly sacked and Arc’teryx Greater China general manager stepped down. The company’s chief executive admitted in an earnings call that sales slowed in the aftermath of the incident, but later recovered due to a cold spell.
Trends come and go. It’s tough to say whether the Gorpcore aesthetic will remain in fashion, or if its influence will wane as it has elsewhere.
But it’s clear that the emphasis on health and wellness isn’t a flash in the pan. Beijing aims to expand its sports economy to seven trillion yuan by 2030. That’s roughly double the 2023 figure.
This niche market alone is unlikely to overcome the malaise in the consumer sector, but it serves as an example of retail pockets that brands can lean on, given a broad-based slump in consumption that is showing little sign of letting up. Data Monday showed retail sales had slowed by a record amount, with the exception of the pandemic period.
The outdoor trend is a bright spot in an otherwise challenging market that should have legs well into the new year.