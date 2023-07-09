Commentary: Why are women expected to dress a certain way once they hit 50?

SINGAPORE: We’re all familiar with how parents of teenaged daughters might say, “Young lady, you’re not going out looking like that.”

But most young women get away with wearing Jibbit-infested Crocs, baggy tees over short shorts, and dresses containing more negative space than fabric - all in the name of youthful exuberance and bold experimentation. Whereas the fashion police tend to come down a lot harder on women after they hit a certain age.

While discussing ageing and the expectations people have of older women in their YouTube series Wonder & Wellness, former models Jade Seah, 40, and Sheila Sim, 39, touched on the rules society imposes on older women: For instance, that women 50 and above cannot have long hair nor wear crop tops.

A Google search of “what not to wear for women over 50” throws up many more restrictions, ranging from too much cleavage, baggy and oversized clothes, to elastic waistbands.

Women who ignore these rules risk derision. We all have an older aunt or neighbour whom we might gossip about because of their overly skimpy Zumba outfits, circle contact lenses and heavy makeup.

But is it fair to criticise women for not dressing their age?

SARTORIAL SOUL-SEARCHING

I used to have a set idea of what a mature woman should look like - until I turned 50 last year and embarked on some sartorial soul-searching.