Commentary: China’s removal of Japan seafood ban comes at a time of high bilateral tensions

TOKYO: On Sep 20, Beijing announced it would soon begin removing a blanket ban on the import of Japanese seafood products originally imposed in August 2023.

The news came in a press release stating Japan and China had reached a “shared understanding” about expanding the (already substantive) international regime that monitors the release of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean.

The announcement generated mixed reactions in Japan. Some players in the seafood sector, many of whom spent the previous 13 months struggling to adjust to the loss of their most valuable export market, appeared cautiously optimistic.

Others were less sanguine. While China’s foreign ministry emphatically stressed the decision followed months of negotiations, its appearance was quite sudden and conspicuous in a week where bilateral ties had reached a new low, prompting some to question the timing.

So why now?