Commentary: Smart-toilet market will be a measure of China’s economic resilience

TOKYO: It is not often that Goldman Sachs refers to the capricious, cleanliness-obsessed Japanese kawayakami toilet gods in its equity research. It is rarer still that it cites the propitiation of these deities while making the investment case for a Chinese bathroom fittings company.

But when it comes to pitching Shenzhen-listed stocks to nervous, anywhere-but-China global investors, these are undeniably tough times: Tough enough, clearly, to justify the construction of an elaborate chart comparing “toilet culture and key penetration drivers in China vs Japan and the US”.

For proponents of the idea that various parts of the world are ripe for various types of Japanification, this is appealing stuff.

The short version of the note is that Goldman believes smart toilets - the sort of seat-heating, rear-washing, fundament-drying marvels pioneered in Japan as a supposed extension of its kawayakami worship - are poised for embrace by a toilet-friendly Chinese culture.

SMART-TOILET’S MARKET POTENTIAL

Toilets, the note asserts, are viewed in China as a “safe and comfortable space for me-time”.

While smart-toilet adoption in China has, for the past decade, been led by middle-aged, middle-class women, the next phase is expected to draw in younger buyers.

The beneficiaries, argue the Goldman analysts, will be cheaper, less sophisticated domestic offerings from the likes of local sanitaryware giant Arrow Home rather than pricey foreign ones from the likes of Japan’s Toto - an echo of the trend in numerous Chinese sectors.