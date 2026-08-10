Commentary: Can AI improve my parenting? Maybe, but not in the way Sam Altman thinks

Now, Sam was just boosting for his product and hadn’t quite thought it through. He’s not reached that development stage of fatherhood yet, though progress is exponential. Then again, in his world, why would anyone even be driving the kids to school themselves? Just shove them in an autonomous vehicle, and let RoboDad do the rest.

THE TIMES PARENTS MISS

I have to say that as the parent who walked the kids to school every morning, I cherished that time and stretched it out well beyond the point where they wanted their dad accompanying them.

The idea that you would lazily trade away storytime or conversation to some AI model is so entirely bonkers. Trust me, Sam, these are the times you miss when they are gone. Talking with your kids and teaching them how to converse, those are some of the best bits.

We have, of course, all had times when we just want a bit of breathing space. I admit that in my more harassed moments I may have bought myself 30 minutes by sitting the spawn down in front of a Baby Mozart DVD.

It was part of a series called Baby Einstein, specifically designed to ease the guilt of parents who felt bad about parking their kids in front of the telly, by suggesting you were really improving their brain power rather than just buying yourself a quiet cup of tea. The various videos, Baby Bach, Baby Beethoven, Baby Backstreet Boys (well, maybe not) paired stimulating patterns with great music to bring out your child’s inner genius. Reader, I’m not sure it worked.