Commentary: In an era of cooking videos, will cookbooks die out?

NEW YORK: I am a cookbook obsessive. From a cold start around 20 years ago, when I first started cooking in earnest, I’ve amassed more than 100 books of recipes for cuisines from all over the world, from Armenian to Xian - I’m giving serious thought to ordering a Zanzibari cookbook, not least for alphabetical symmetry.

On my heaving shelves are books that specialise in a single technique, such as grilling; a single appliance, such as the slow cooker; a single animal, like the pig; a specific part of an animal, like bacon; a single fish, such as salmon; even a single condiment, salt.

Also on my shelves are books about things most people won’t allow into their kitchen, like organs. And that’s not counting chefs’ autobiographies or books about food culture, food history and the food business.

Here’s my dirty secret: It’s been at least a couple of years since I last used any of my books to actually cook something. That’s because during the COVID-19 lockdowns, I joined the legions who were turned on to cooking videos.

At the time, I felt a twinge of remorse at abandoning my first culinary love. There was shame, too, of opting for free rather than paid content, a variation of the trend that was destroying my own profession. If longtime devotees like me stopped adding to our collections, I wondered guiltily, might the art of writing cookbooks fade away?

COOKBOOKS STILL SELL LIKE HOTCAKES

I needn’t have worried. Cookbook sales spiked during the lockdowns as people with lots of time on their hands expanded their gastronomic range from sourdough to progressively more complex culinary experiments.

More important, both trends have persisted past the pandemic: Cookbooks are still selling like, um, hotcakes, even as cooking videos are spawning a generation of influencers on TikTok and Instagram.